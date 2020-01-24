Batesville firefighters respond to apartment fire

Batesville firefighters responded to an apartment complex fire on Case Street Thursday evening. (Source: Batesville Fire Department Facebook page)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 23, 2020 at 11:04 PM CST - Updated January 23 at 11:04 PM

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville firefighters spent Thursday evening battling a fire at an apartment complex, officials said.

According to a post on the Batesville Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters went to the apartment complex on Case Street around 8:35 p.m. Jan. 23 about the fire.

The fire was found at the back porch area and was quickly put out.

No one was hurt and officials said the people at the apartment, including three children, were able to stay warm in the cab of the fire truck.

