Week 3 of Fast Break Friday Night will be headlined by a Mississippi County showdown.
Osceola hosts Manila in a battle that could clear up a cloudy 3A-3 title picture. The Seminoles are 7-2 overall and atop the league at 7-1. The Lions enter 16-4 overall, 8-2 in conference. Five of the last six meetings in this series have been decided by 10 points or less.
Matthew Schwartz will cover the matchup and have postgame reaction, Here are some other games we’re covering on Fast Break Friday Night. It tips Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
Fast Break Friday Night (1/24/2020)
Game of the Night: Manila at Osceola (Boys)
Searcy at Jonesboro (Boys)
Searcy at Jonesboro (Girls)
West Memphis at Paragould (Boys)
West Memphis at Paragould (Girls)
Marion at Greene County Tech (Boys)
Marion at Greene County Tech (Girls)
Valley View at Brookland (Boys)
Valley View at Brookland (Girls)
Westside at Batesville (Boys)
Rivercrest at Gosnell (Boys)
Fast Break Feature: Melbourne
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.