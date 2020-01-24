Gr8 Job: Jonesboro firefighters, dispatchers honored with awards

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At least 14 Jonesboro firefighters and dispatchers were given awards Thursday evening for their service to the community, including several who were honored for their role in helping to save the life of a child in a fire.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Fire Department Facebook page, the department had its annual awards ceremony at Fire Station 3.
The awards were given, based on the recommendations of a committee of their peers, the post noted.
Captain Brent Deckard received Officer of the Year, while Firefighter Derrick Donnell was given the Firefighter of the Year award.
There were 12 firefighters and dispatchers who were honored in helping to save the life of the child in Jan. 2019.
They include dispatchers Cristy Hundley and Danyeal Taylor; Drivers Kyle Kelly, Barkley Exum and Jay Lewis; Firefighters Judd Alsup, Adam Bobbitt, Derrick Donnell, Rocky Gates; and Captains Lance Harper, Ricky Howton and Greg Johnson.
