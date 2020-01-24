Greene Co. Sheriff switches to GOP

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A sheriff elected in 2018 announced Thursday that he was leaving the Democratic party and joining the GOP.
According to a post on his Facebook page, Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said he believes the Democratic party no longer represents him.
“The Democratic party has begun to lean so far left that it is now completely unrecognizable to me and is no longer the conservative Democrat party that my Grandfather once knew,” Franks said on Facebook. “The Democratic party simply no longer reflects the values of hardworking folks in Greene County, and the state of Arkansas, and I can no longer, in good conscious, support it."
Franks, who served as police chief in Marmaduke before becoming sheriff, will be up for re-election in 2022.
