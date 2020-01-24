Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Terrell Suggs joined the Kansas City Chiefs at the perfect time. The 17-year veteran was waived by the Arizona Cardinals late in the season and claimed by the Chiefs, joining them in time for the final two games of the regular season. He has continued to play well for Kansas City during the playoffs, and now the Chiefs are leaning on his Super Bowl experience as they get ready to play the San Francisco 49ers in the big game. The guy nicknamed “T-Sizzle” certainly has the Chiefs sizzling as they get ready for the pomp and circumstance of Miami.