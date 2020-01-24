Hospital works within community to boost healthy lifestyles

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A team has tackled a health challenge in Greene County by seeking input to help find solutions to issues.
The Arkansas Methodist Medical Center sponsored a Community Health Summit.
Focus groups and interviews from random people asked them what they see as health problems.
Things such as obesity, chronic diseases, mental health, and teen pregnancy were a few on the list.
Senior VP of Healthcare Strategy at Stratasan Lee Ann Lambden says the hospital can’t be the only person on board to find solutions and that everyone must pitch in.
“As a hospital, they can’t just do that by themselves so it’s important to figure out what the health needs are in the community and mobilize the entire community to address that health need,” she says.
Groups discussed using social media platforms to reach younger generations, use in-person presentations at schools, and set more goals.
They plan to hold 10 health fairs in 2020 in uncommon areas such as shopping stores.
Lambden says AMMC wants to be a leader of health in the community and see others do the same.
