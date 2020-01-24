Jan. 24: Wet roads making for slippery commute

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We’ll get one more push of rainy weather today as an upper disturbance pinwheels across Region 8.
Patchy fog and scattered showers continue through the morning drive for the Jonesboro area, but a few snowflakes could fall to our north.
Wet roads and highways can be expected through the afternoon with a continued chance of isolated showers.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
SILVER ALERT: The search is on this morning for two missing Arkansas women.
Deputies in one community are cleaning up what they call the “most complex methamphetamine laboratory” they ever seen.
While their colleagues tended to an apartment fire, Batesville firefighters also tended to three children who lived there.
Investigators say two teens accused of exchanging a gun in a school bathroom face a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Now that Air Evac has shut down its Paragould base and flown away, people in one Region 8 community are considering their medical flight options.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
