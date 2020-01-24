Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas panel has approved raises for some elected state employees that total more than $150,000 in payroll increases. The Independent Citizens Commission approved the 2.5% bump Wednesday for all 135 members of the General Assembly and the state's seven constitutional officers. It will go into effect 10 days after the panel files the resolution with the state auditor's office. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the pay raises are cost-of-living adjustments. The commission last year approved a 2.5% pay bump for Arkansas’ 194 judges and 28 elected prosecutors. It also gave $2,500 pay increases to the seven state Supreme Court justices and 12 Court of Appeals judges.