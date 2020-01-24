Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

KANSAS-NETFLIX TAX
GOP opposition likely to block new 'Netflix tax' in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Opposition from top Republican lawmakers in Kansas appears to have doomed Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's plan to tax streaming services, e-books and movie and music downloads like most other states. Kelly and fellow Democrats pitch it as basic fairness. Consumers who buy a DVD of their favorite “Star Wars” movie pay the state's 6.5% sales tax but they don't if they stream the same movie or download it on a computer. But GOP lawmakers in Kansas strongly oppose the idea and say it would have little public support. Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning said Thursday that it is “dead on arrival.”
GOP-ECONOMIC PLAN
Kansas House GOP: Plan helps rural areas, spurs home buying
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans in the Kansas House have outlined a plan aimed at revitalizing rural areas, helping people to buy their first homes and lowering income taxes for seniors. GOP leaders said Thursday that they will pursue five bills. The package includes a proposal that would allow tax-deductible deposits to a savings account for buying or building a first home. Another proposal would create a $30 million fund to help rural hospitals hire consultants and plan for overhauling their operations to remain open in changing markets. The package also exempts more seniors from having to pay state income taxes on their Social Security benefits.
AP-US-BOEING-737-MAX-KANSAS
Fallout from Boeing 737 MAX spreads in Kansas, Oklahoma
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Layoffs at Spirit AeroSystems have spread to the airplane parts-maker's plants in Oklahoma amid the widening fallout in its home state of Kansas caused by the halt in production of the troubled Boeing 737 MAX. Spirit filed notice with the state of Oklahoma on Thursday that it plans to lay off about 130 employees at its plant in McAlester. The company says there will also be unspecified layoffs at its Tulsa. The announcement comes two weeks after Spirit said it would lay off 2,800 workers in Wichita, where it is based.
COSMOSPHERE-ARMSTRONG
Neil Armstrong donates personal items to Cosmosphere museum
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The family of Neil Armstrong, the first man to step on the moon, is donating two items from Armstrong's personal collection to the Cosmosphere space museum in Hutchinson. The items are a 4-by-6 inch U.S. flag and a small piece of fabric from the wing of the Wright Flyer, the first flying machine built by the Wright brothers. Both of the items were taken aboard the Apollo 11 mission that reached the moon in 1969. Armstrong's two sons donated the artifacts, which will be put on public display at the museum later this year.
ABORTION-KANSAS
Abortion rights backers unsure of strategy in Kansas fight
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion rights backers are grappling with how to derail a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution. Abortion foes marked Wednesday's anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision by advancing two versions of the proposal out of committee Wednesday in the Republican-controlled Legislature. Top GOP lawmakers want to amend the state constitution to overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision last year protecting abortion rights. Abortion rights lawmakers are pondering whether the measure will be objectionable enough to fail if it's left alone. Some want to rewrite the measure but doing so could help it pass the Legislature.
AGGIEVILLE BAR RAPE-LAWSUIT
Former Kansas State student sues bar over 2018 rape
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas State University student is suing a bar in the Aggieville entertainment district where she was raped almost two years ago, alleging it lacked adequate security. The Kansas City Star reports that the lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court says the woman was at O’Malley’s bar after midnight in February 2018 waiting for a friend to get off work. She had half a drink before stepping into the bar’s restroom, where two men stepped in behind her when the door failed to lock. The suit says one man raped her while the other pinned her against a wall.
DEADLY CRASH
67-year-old and 14-year-old killed in northeast Kansas crash
OTTAWA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been killed in a northeast Kansas crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 7 a.m. Wednesday when 67-year-old James Gregory Tracy lost control of the car he was driving on Kansas 68 and struck a guardrail 8 miles (12.87 kilometers) east of Ottawa. Tracy then veered into oncoming traffic and was struck by a sport utility vehicle. The crash killed Tracy and his 14-year-old passenger, Harry Ray Mock Jr. Both of them were from the town of Rantoul. The patrol says the SUV's driver sustained minor injuries.
SUV FLIPS INTO CREEK
76-year-old woman dies after SUV flips into Kansas creek
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas woman was killed when her sport utility vehicle overturned onto its top in a creek. The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victim as 76-year-old Susan Lenoir, of Topeka. The patrol says she went off the side of U.S. 75 on Tuesday about a half mile (0.80 kilometers) south of Interstate 35 in Topeka. Her SUV then struck a road sign before going into Soldier Creek, where it flipped upside down and was submerged in water.