Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

A former Missouri prison worker who was born in Pakistan alleges in a lawsuit that she was frequently called a “terrorist” by her coworkers. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that 32-year-old Sana MacClugage also alleges that she was sometimes asked if she was “a suicide bomber" in a discrimination lawsuit filed this week against the Missouri Department of Corrections. MacClugage moved to the U.S. in 2004 and became a U.S. citizen in 2013. She then worked for the Jefferson City Correctional Center from November 2014 to June 2019. Her suit also says that her supervisor retaliated after she complained about discrimination.