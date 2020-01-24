Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-HEALTH-CARE-FRAUD-PHYSICIAN-INDICTED
Missouri doctor indicted in alleged fentanyl fraud scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a 63-year-old southwest Missouri physician accused of receiving kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company for prescribing fentanyl spray. Prosecutors alleged Thursday that Randall Halley, of Nixa, became one of the top prescribers of fentanyl spray in the country while working at medical facilities in Nixa, Springfield, Marionville and Ozark. The indictment alleges Halley wrote more than 355 prescriptions for fentanyl spray from May 2013 to March 2019. In return, an Arizona-based company that produced the spray allegedly paid Halley $92,225 in kickbacks. Halley's attorney, Thomas Carver, says his client will fight the allegations. He says Halley never did anything to endanger other human beings.
TRIPLE HOMICIDE-KANSAS CITY
Man pleads guilty to triple murder in 2017 in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 29-year-old Kansas City man has admitted that he killed three people in 2017. Deaundre Brown pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. Police say he shot two women and a man during a drug deal in east Kansas City. The victims were 30-year-old Jennifer Zimmerman, 30-year-old Victor Portillo and 25-year-old Yesseria Ahumada. Police said a witness told investigators he overheard a conversation between Portillo and Brown about the drug deal. The shootings happened during that meeting. The plea deal recommends 20 years for each count, to be served concurrently.
LYFT DRIVER-RAPE
Alleged rape victim names Lyft, St. Louis driver in lawsuit
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman who says she was raped by a Lyft driver in St. Louis has filed a lawsuit accusing the ride-sharing company of prioritizing profits over passenger safety. Cristen Giangarra filed suit Wednesday. Giangarra says she was attacked in June. Larry Donnell Ward is charged with rape and kidnapping. The lawsuit is among many filed by women across the country in recent months, claiming they were sexually assaulted by Lyft drivers. Lyft says it is constantly working and adding new features to ensure the safety of riders and drivers. Ward's lawyer says the suit proves Giangarra is out for money.
AP-US-OBIT-GEORGE-HERBERT-WALKER-III
George Herbert Walker III, cousin of 2 presidents, dies
ST. LOUIS (AP) — George Herbert Walker III, who was a cousin of two presidents, a former U.S. ambassador to Hungary and a prominent St. Louis businessman and philanthropist, has died. The church handling his memorial service says Walker died Saturday. A cause of death was not disclosed. He was 88. Walker was a cousin of presidents George Bush and George W. Bush. He served as ambassador to Hungary from 2003 to 2006. Walker was the longtime leader of a financial services company in St. Louis and was active in St. Louis betterment organizations. A memorial service will be Feb. 22.
PAKISTANI-BORN PRISON WORKER-LAWSUIT
Lawsuit: Ex-prison worker from Pakistan called 'terrorist'
A former Missouri prison worker who was born in Pakistan alleges in a lawsuit that she was frequently called a “terrorist” by her coworkers. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that 32-year-old Sana MacClugage also alleges that she was sometimes asked if she was “a suicide bomber" in a discrimination lawsuit filed this week against the Missouri Department of Corrections. MacClugage moved to the U.S. in 2004 and became a U.S. citizen in 2013. She then worked for the Jefferson City Correctional Center from November 2014 to June 2019. Her suit also says that her supervisor retaliated after she complained about discrimination.
HOMEOWNER SHOOTING
Kansas City homeowner fatally shoots suspicious person
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a homeowner shot and killed someone who he thought was acting suspiciously outside his home. The shooting happened Thursday morning in south Kansas City. Police officers in the area heard gunshots and when they went to the scene, the homeowner said he heard activity outside the house. Police say when he investigated, he fatally shot a person. The homeowner is cooperating with investigators. No further information was immediately released.
STANLEY CUP-CAPITOL
Stanley Cup to be displayed at Missouri Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Stanley Cup is coming to the Missouri State Capitol. Gov. Mike Parson's office announced Thursday that the NHL's championship trophy will be on display for public viewing and photos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday on the First Floor Rotunda. The St. Louis Blues won their first-ever Stanley Cup in June, defeating the Boston Bruins in seven games in the finals. The win prompted a massive celebration in St. Louis, including a downtown parade and rally that drew several hundred thousand fans.
EXECUTIVE-FRAUD
Former executive sentenced in $1.8 million embezzling case
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former human resources director from St. Louis has been sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling more than $1.8 million from her employer. The sentence was handed down Thursday for 42-year-old Nicole Scott. She pleaded guilty in October to one federal count of wire fraud. She must pay back the money. Federal prosecutors say that from 2009 to 2019, Scott manipulated the unnamed company's payroll system so that company payments were made to terminated employees, but with the money going into her personal account. Scott used the money on clothing, mortgage payments and other personal expenses.