Lepanto native Malik Monk drops a career high 31 pts in Hornets loss

PARIS (KAIT) - Malik Monk was tres magnifique in Paris.
The Lepanto native dropped a career high 31 points Friday as the Hornets hung tough with one of the best teams in the NBA. Charlotte eventually fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 116-103.
Monk also chipped in 5 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block in the NBA Paris Game. He’s recorded 20+ points in back-to-back games for the first time since October 30th and November 1st in 2018.
Monk was 10 of 17 from the field Friday, 3 of 7 from 3 point range, and 8 of 9 from the free throw line.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.