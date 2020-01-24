Lepanto native Malik Monk drops a career high 31 pts in Hornets loss

Lepanto native Malik Monk drops a career high 31 pts in Hornets loss
Charlotte Hornets shooting guard and Lepanto native Malik Monk (Source: Charlotte Hornets)
By Chris Hudgison | January 24, 2020 at 4:51 PM CST - Updated January 24 at 4:52 PM

PARIS (KAIT) - Malik Monk was tres magnifique in Paris.

The Lepanto native dropped a career high 31 points Friday as the Hornets hung tough with one of the best teams in the NBA. Charlotte eventually fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 116-103.

Monk also chipped in 5 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block in the NBA Paris Game. He’s recorded 20+ points in back-to-back games for the first time since October 30th and November 1st in 2018.

Monk was 10 of 17 from the field Friday, 3 of 7 from 3 point range, and 8 of 9 from the free throw line.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.