Paragould police asks for public’s help in shooting investigation

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police are asking for information from the public in connection with a shooting Wednesday evening at a house.
According to a post on the Paragould Police Department Facebook page, police went to the 200 block of South 13th Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 22 about the shooting.
No one was hurt but the house and a nearby vehicle was struck, police said.
Authorities are asking people who live in the area for any possible security camera footage of the shooting.
Anyone with information or footage can call Paragould police at 870-236-5875.
