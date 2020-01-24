Point in time count, resource fairs help homeless population

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Northeast Arkansas Continuum of Care hosted resource fairs Thursday in three different counties, in an effort to reach out to the homeless population while gathering numbers for the nationwide point in time count.
This is a one-day count of those experiencing homelessness that brings more funding into an area to help fight the homelessness issue.
The organizations with the continuum in Region 8 wanted to do more than just collect the data.
Director of Human Services with Crowley’s Ridge Development Council Casey Kidd said that’s why they put on the fairs in Craighead, Jackson, and Poinsett counties.
“We wanted to also let them know that we have so many services in our area for them,” said Kidd. “That’s what this resource fair was for just to show them that we’re here for them we want to help them in any way that we can.”
The total numbers collected Thursday won’t be available until Monday at the earliest.
You can learn more about some of the organizations with the NEA Continuum below:
