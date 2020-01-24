Police: Man slams into woman’s car, then tries to kidnap her at gunpoint

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - US Marshals and Community Correction’s Special Response Team captured man police say rammed his truck into a woman’s car and then tried to kidnap her at gunpoint.
The Arkansas Department of Corrections made a post on their Facebook page, saying that John Brandon Self, 34, was taken into custody by officers at a home on Highway 107 in Jacksonville.
Self is accused of the armed attack of a woman in Saline County.
The victim told police she was driving home when a man ran rammed her vehicle with his truck on Salem Road. She says when she stopped, the man opened her door, pointed a gun in her face and tried to drag her to his pickup. The victim managed to get away and run into her home. The man left in his truck.
Self, who is on parole after serving time for drugs, firearm possession, theft of property and failure to appear, was identified as the suspect.
Self is now in the Saline County jail and facing felony charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, and firearm possession.
