Railroad crossing in Harrisburg now worse, crews to fix crossing Feb. 1, mayor says

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A problem with sunken asphalt now has railroad crews returning to Harrisburg early in February to make repairs to a railroad crossing.
According to a post on Mayor Justin Kimble’s Facebook page, crews will be working Feb. 1 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to redress and fix the sunken asphalt problems at the Highway 14/Jackson Street crossing.
Crews worked on the crossing Jan. 16, officials said.
As for the Feb. 1 work, Kimble said people will need to continue to be patient as work is being done.
“They will be doing this work through the night and will keep one lane open for traffic. Please use caution if you are out,” Kimble said. “And we want to thank everyone for your patience.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.