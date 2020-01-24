Town hall explains medical flight memberships

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Marmaduke got to know their new medical flight options Thursday after Air Evac in Paragould shut down their Paragould Base last year.
Survival Flight, out of Kennett, and Hospital Wing, out of Jonesboro, will both be working calls in Marmaduke.
The two medical flights are the closest options for the town.
The main reason for Thursday’s town hall meeting was to explain to residents how to become a member with the new emergency flight options.
Becoming a member with air medical services can save you a lot of money if you ever need to use a medical flight.
Asst. Marmaduke Fire Chief Matthew Pruett said when there’s more than one service in the area, you might not know which one will be called in an emergency.
The closest option is usually the one that is dispatched to an emergency scene.
“It could be Hospital Wing out of Jonesboro or it could be Survival Flight out of Kennett and if you don’t have a membership with both of them, it’s a possibility you’ll get an air service you’re not a member with,” said Pruett.
While the town hall Thursday was to help residents in Marmaduke, looking into memberships with the medical helicopter service in your area could benefit you too.
Membership holders with medical flight services pay an annual fee, and typically save a lot of money if they ever need to use the service.
