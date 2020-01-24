Westside school officials look at what worked, what didn’t during lockdown

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Westside School District officials said Friday that they worked hard to learn from Thursday’s loaded gun confiscation, saying there are things to work on.
One of their top issues was communications with parents, according to Superintendent Scott Gauntt.
He says students were sending messages to parents saying, “We’re in lockdown, come get me.”
Delayed notice to parents was because principals couldn’t be reached.
“When my press release was ready, my principals were still very busy with the situation and so, therefore, they weren’t able to send them out,” he says.
Now, new people will be responsible to approve alerts to get them out faster to parents.
A school assembly with students also answered questions and guided them to solutions.
High School Principal Michael Graham and Assistant Principal Chris George explained the difference of a soft lockdown and hard lockdown to students.
A hard lockdown means someone is loose and the faculty must lock doors with U-Bolts.
“When we called for a soft lockdown, we said that three times over the intercom,” he says.
During Thursday’s lockdown, class continued as normal, but no one was allowed in the hallway.
“We needed a soft lockdown because we had the culprit, we had everything taken care of, but we needed to walk him out of the hallways,” he says. “A soft lockdown might be a medical emergency. It could be a number of things where the students are not in danger, but we need them out of the halls.”
Gauntt says he wants to make sure the verbiage was clear for students.
“We want to fix things,” he says. “We want students to be able to come to school and feel safe so they can come in here and learn, but a lot of times we can’t fix things we don’t know about.”
He wanted to ensure to parents the school’s security plan is always being evaluated and looked at.
“We’re always looking for ways to make sure our kids are safe,” he says.
