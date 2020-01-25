Breakfast fundraiser helps bus crash victims

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Hoxie High School students rallied together in support of the victims injured after a bus crashed earlier this week.
Several of the school's clubs and faculty teamed up and threw a pancake breakfast fundraiser for the entire community.
Hoxie Senior Colton Huff is the Vice President of his FFA chapter.
Huff says that it's amazing to see the amount of support his school will give in someone's time of need.
"The school administrators hopped in and helped us. Then FBLA hopped in to help us. Several other clubs offered to help us. It was just a great school effort. We all came together to do what we thought was needed," said Huff.
Students and faculty cooked 60 pounds each of sausage and pancake mix for the community.
Right now, there's still two students recovering at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.
Every donation made at the event Friday will go towards the victims and their families.
