Bride-to-be’s explore at Northeast Arkansas Bridal Expo

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Brides and grooms-to-be gathered on Saturday to get some insight on what to choose from and expect for their big wedding day.
The Northeast Arkansas Bridal Expo came to Jonesboro, showcasing wedding business experts from across Region 8 listing from limousines to catering and decorations.
A married woman in attendance, supporting her bride-friend, says it’s cool to see new businesses that she didn’t know about before while she was searching for her wedding needs.
“It was really informative and the fact that there are a lot of places we were unaware of before," says Kelci Hester. "It kind of gives us more options.”
