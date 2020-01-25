Diaz Mayor Jimmy Simpson dies

DIAZ, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jackson County man who became mayor of his town last year died Saturday as people in the town honor him.
According to a post on the Diaz Fire Department Facebook page, Diaz Mayor Jimmy Simpson passed away Saturday morning.
Simpson served as a lieutenant on the town’s fire department and was on the city council for 12 years before becoming mayor in 2019.
“Jimmy was one of the kindest, big-hearted men we have ever known and the world will be a lesser place without him,” the post noted.
No funeral arrangements have been announced and officials ask in the post for everyone to keep Simpson’s family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.
