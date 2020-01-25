Harlem Globetrotter visit St. Bernards

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards had a very special guest Friday who showed off his tricks and brought some smiles.
Harlem Globetrotter Scooter Christensen made a few stops in Jonesboro, but didn’t forget to stop by and see the little ones on the fifth floor.
Nurses and parents were happy to see Christensen visit them. Plenty of pictures were made to document the visit.
He says it’s all about making people happy.
“Just making people feel good about themselves because you never know what kind of day anybody’s having but hopefully, they see a Globetrotter come around, that their day’s a little bit brighter,” he says.
The entire Globetrotter team will be in Jonesboro on Feb. 2 at the First National Bank Arena.
