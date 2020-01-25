Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The team that would eventually take the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years was under construction long before general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid finally laid the cornerstone. That came in the form of Patrick Mahomes, their record-setting quarterback. Once they drafted him a couple of years ago, it was a matter of adding a couple of pieces around him on offense and then overhauling an inept defense that kept holding Kansas City back.
UNDATED (AP) — It has been a while since a Super Bowl has appeared to be such a toss-up. This one between the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers and the AFC champ Kansas City Chiefs is a difficult game to judge. The 49ers have gone from the No. 2 pick in the draft last April to the verge of another championship. The Chiefs were in the AFC title contest last year and fell in overtime. In 2019, both teams were dynamic and won a bunch of big games. Now they meet in the biggest one.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Trading breakaways and playing at a frenetic pace was what 3-on-3 overtime was about when it debuted in the NHL in 2015. The idea was to open up the ice for skilled players so fewer games needed to be decided by a shootout. This format is now in its fifth season. It has become a much more methodical game full of strategy predicated on holding on to the puck and only taking the highest of quality shots. The evolution of 3-on-3 with so many teams opting to circle back over and over has prompted talk about adding a shot clock, forcing teams to stay in the offensive zone and potentially adding time beyond the current five-minute period.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Shooting pucks from the stands and some of the best women's hockey players in the world going back and forth in a 3-on-3 game stole the show at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition. The two new events spiced up the skills competition by showcasing the kind of offensive skill that has become the norm in the sport. Eight NHL All-Stars and women's players Hilary Knight and Marie-Philip Poulin from a platform behind one of the nets took aim at targets on the ice in a mix of hockey and Top Golf. Canada beat the U.S. 2-1 in a thrilling 3-on-3 game earlier in the night.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brady Tkachuk, a 20-year-old forward for the Ottawa Senators, was planning to watch his older brother, Matthew, represent the Calgary Flames in the NHL All-Star Game. But Toronto’s Auston Matthews couldn’t play in the game due to injury, and Brady was chosen as his replacement. The NHL’s All-Star Weekend has become a family reunion for the Tkachuk brothers, who are playing in their first All-Star Game. The brothers grew up in St. Louis, where their father, Keith, played roughly half of his 18-year career.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Pérez took the oath of U.S. citizenship during the team's annual FanFest on Friday. Pérez is a six-time All Star and a five-time Gold Glove winner who missed last season after Tommy John surgery, His return will be key for the Royals following back-to-back 100-loss seasons. New manager Mike Matheny is excited to have Pérez back behind the plate. Matheny is also glad that left fielder Alex Gordon decided to return for one more season.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alex Gordon has agreed to consent to a trade by the Kansas City Royals starting June 16, an unusual provision in the outfielder's new $4 million, one-year contract. Gordon has spent his entire career with the Royals and has the right to block trades under baseball's labor contract because his has at least 10 years of major league service, including five or more with his current team. If he is traded, he would receive a $500,000 assignment bonus each time he is dealt. In addition, if he is traded he would be eligible for $500,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances.
UNDATED (AP) — The Southeastern Conference didn’t do much to help its basketball reputation the first two months of the season when it struggled through nonconference play. A chance to redeem itself comes this weekend. The SEC has plenty of possibilities for attention-getting victories Saturday during the Big 12-SEC Challenge. The most notable opportunities involve Florida hosting No. 1 Baylor and Tennessee visiting No. 3 Kansas. The Big 12 has three schools rated among the top seven teams in the NET rankings. The SEC has only one team higher than 24th.