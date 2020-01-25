Human remains found near Hazen as investigation into Christy Rooks case continues

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Both federal and state authorities have discovered the remains of a body that may be those of a missing Cross County woman, according to the Arkansas State Police.
ASP said in a media release that the remains were discovered Saturday in a crude grave site, about nine miles north of Hazen.
Both Arkansas State Police special agents and the FBI Evidence Recovery team went to the scene, officials said.
“Forensics experts at the Arkansas State Crime Lab will attempt to identify the remains and determine a manner and cause of death,” ASP said in a media release.
Officials said state troopers, special agents and the FBI have been at the scene since Friday.
“Information tied to the disappearance of Christy Rooks, 42, of Wynne led law enforcement officers to farm property and a residence between Des Arc and Hazen, where the investigation and evidence recovery has been underway over the past two days,” ASP said.
In the release, officials said Earl Parks, 47, of Hazen was taken into custody on suspicion of being in a felon in possession of a firearm. Parks is also being questioned by state police in connection with Rooks’ disappearance.
Officials also said Rooks’ Nissan Altima was found Friday by troopers in the Cabot area.
Several law enforcement agencies have been looking for Rooks since Jan. 10.
The investigation into Rooks’ disappearance is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.