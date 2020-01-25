Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

OFFICER SHOOTING-MAN CHARGED
Missouri man who was shot by police facing criminal charges
CLEVER, Mo. (AP) — A 48-year-old southwest Missouri man who was shot by police last week has been charged after authorities allege he pointed a gun at the officer who shot him. Cliff Meny was charged Thursday after a Jan. 18 confrontation with police in Clever. The Springfield News-Leader reports a probable cause statement says Meny called 911 that day and said he had a gun and needed help. The statement says Meny pointed a gun in a shooting position at Clever officer Logan High, who fired several shots. Meny remained hospitalized Friday. He was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
BC-CONVICTED MURDERER-SECOND VICTIM
Former Missouri police officer sentenced to second murder
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Grandview police officer already serving life in prison for a 2008 murder has pleaded guilty to committing a second killing two years later. Jeffrey Moreland pleaded guilty Friday in the October 2010 death of 75-year-old Nina Whitley in south Kansas City. He was sentenced to 20 years for second-degree murder and 10 years for armed criminal action. Moreland is already serving life without parole in the death of 30-year-old Cara Jo Roberts, who was killed in her Harrisonville home. DNA evidence connected Moreland to both murders.
BAIL-MISSOURI
Lawmakers slam Missouri Supreme Court over bail rules
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Dozens of Missouri lawmakers are asking the state Supreme Court to undo new rules that limit when judges can impose bail. Republican Rep. Justin Hill says the new rules made it difficult for judges to set bail and have led to some dangerous criminals walking free as court proceedings play out. Judges can still set bail under the new rules. But they can only set bail at an amount necessary to ensure either public safety or that the defendant will appear in court. The changes are aimed at reducing court costs that can sometimes derail the lives of low-income defendants.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA-DISPENSARY LICENSES
Missouri grants licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri health officials have posted the list of recipients of the first 192 licenses to operate medical marijuana dispensaries in the state. The move Friday brings Missouri closer to joining the many other states that already allow at least some form of marijuana use. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services awarded 24 dispensary facility licenses in each of Missouri's eight congressional districts. The state received nearly 1,200 applications. Voters made medical marijuana legal in 2018, but because the drug must be grown at approved sites and tested, sales aren't expected to begin until this summer.
RENTAL COMPANY-HUNDREDS OF JOBS
Columbia-based rental company to offer hundreds of new jobs
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A high-tech rental company based in Columbia says it plans to hire hundreds of new employees by the end of the year. William Schlacks, a co-founder of EquipmentShare, announced Thursday about 800 of those new jobs will be in Missouri. EquipmentShare rents everything from small tools to earth-moving equipment. It uses technology such as key pads to operate the equipment and cameras to ensure productivity. Schlacks and his brother started the company in San Francisco but decided to move back to their native Missouri. Gov. Mike Parson attended the announcement Thursday in Columbia and said it was a “win-win” for the state.
MISSOURI PRISONS
Missouri prisons paring back as prison population drops
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is planning to cut more than 1,700 beds at prisons across the state. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann says the agency is able to pare back because of a drop in the number of inmates. The number of prisoners has dropped from more than 33,000 in 2017 to about 26,000. Pojmann says the drop is due to a change in Missouri criminal laws. Judges now are sentencing more people to probation instead of prison time. Beds are being eliminated at the Algoa, Boonville, Tipton, Farmington, and Northeast correctional centers, as well as the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center.
ST. LOUIS PROSECUTOR-TRAFFIC STOP
St. Louis prosecutor, police at odds again over traffic stop
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police internal affairs investigators are looking into a traffic stop involving the city's elected prosecutor, the latest episode of a strained relationship between Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and police. Gardner was pulled over on Dec. 23 for driving after dark without her headlights on. She recently told an interviewer that she felt intimidated. She contacted one of her investigators who showed up and questioned why the officer stopped Gardner. A police memo says that after being told no ticket would be issued the investigator returned to his car. A police spokeswoman confirmed the internal investigation but declined further comment.
AP-US-HEALTH-CARE-FRAUD-PHYSICIAN-INDICTED
Missouri doctor indicted in alleged fentanyl fraud scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a 63-year-old southwest Missouri physician accused of receiving kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company for prescribing fentanyl spray. Prosecutors alleged Thursday that Randall Halley, of Nixa, became one of the top prescribers of fentanyl spray in the country while working at medical facilities in Nixa, Springfield, Marionville and Ozark. The indictment alleges Halley wrote more than 355 prescriptions for fentanyl spray from May 2013 to March 2019. In return, an Arizona-based company that produced the spray allegedly paid Halley $92,225 in kickbacks. Halley's attorney, Thomas Carver, says his client will fight the allegations. He says Halley never did anything to endanger other human beings.