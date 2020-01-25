80 reptiles caught in Miami Super Bowl Burmese python hunt

FILE- In this Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 file photo, a 14-foot, 95-pound, female Burmese python is held tightly by wildlife biologist Ian Bartoszek after he captured it in Naples, Fla. The Super Bowl committee and Florida environmental officials launched a contest on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, for hunters to kill Burmese pythons, which are decimating the Everglades. (Source: AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)