Round of Spotty Showers Tonight and Sunday

Our next round of rain comes tonight as a storm system near the coast produces spotty showers across Arkansas tonight and Sunday. Rainfall amounts look very light with below 0.20″ expected. Some may see no rain or only a few sprinkles. Despite temperatures rising into the low 50s, skies stay cloudy. We get a break from the rain on Monday before our next disturbance moves in on Tuesday. Scattered showers look likely with around a quarter-inch of rain possible. Like the last couple of events, some along the state line and in southern Missouri could see a brief window for light wintry weather. We’ll watch it, but this doesn’t look like anything major for Region 8.