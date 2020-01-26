A-State men beat Troy to pick up season sweep

The Red Wolves jumped out to a quick 13-5 lead, but the Trojans pulled within four, 16-12. A-State answered as Troy did not convert a field goal for nearly six minutes as the Red Wolves went on a 15-2 run to lead 31-14 with 5:52 to play in the half. Troy outscored A-State 11-6 the remainder of the half, but the Red Wolves held a 37-25 advantage at the break, the largest halftime lead of the season.