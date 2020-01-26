Arkansas DHS hosts Ice Fishing for Fosters recruitment event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Families went ice fishing on Saturday to reel foster children into their homes.
The Arkansas Department of Human Services held a Ice Fishing for Fosters gathering to recruit possible foster parents.
The event was held to raise awareness about the need of getting children in the system into homes to be loved and taken care of until they can get back on their feet.
“A lot of our kids are taken in for abuse, a lot of times it is drug abuse, and the parents have the children removed," says DHS community engagement specialist Omer Overbay.
“We have foster parents that do longtime or long-term care with our kids, or sometimes they just keep them for a short period of time. Then our goal is to return those children back to their custodial parents," Overbay said.
In Region 8, over 400 children are in the DHS system, looking to be fostered.
If you’re interested in fostering a child, click here.
