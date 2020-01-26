Arkansas State bowling finishes runner-up at Columbia 300 Saints Invitational

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
ST. LOUIS, MO. (1/26/20) – The Arkansas State women’s bowling team battled to a second-place finish at the Columbia 300 Saints Invitational, Sunday, in St. Louis, Mo.
“We have to do better with making high-quality shots under pressure,” said A-State head bowling coach Justin Kostick. “Making it to the championship round, in our first tournament back from winter break is great, but our team is talented enough to win, we have to finish.
Columbus, Ohio native, Averi Brown earned a top-6 finish for the Red Wolves as she knocked down an impressive 1,046 pins for a 209.0 average. Davison, Mich., native Taylor Davis earned a top-20 finish for A-State after taking down respectable 982 pins for a 196.20 average.
McKendree University’s Taylor Bailey was awarded MVP after she took down a tournament-high 1,148 pins on a 229.6 average.
To kick of the final day of competition, Arkansas State dropped the opening match to McKendree, 4-1. In the second round, Arkansas State defeated Nebraska in a clean 4-0 contest. The Red Wolves dropped the championship match to familiar foe, McKendree, 4-2.
The Arkansas State bowling team will return to action Jan. 26, when it competes in the PVI-Prairie View Invitational.
