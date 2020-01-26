Building partially collapses in New Madrid

Pictures courtesy; New Mardrid Police Department (Source: Pictures courtesy; New Mardrid Police Department)
By Ashley Smith | January 26, 2020 at 4:27 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 4:55 PM

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - According to New Madrid Police Chief Joey Higgerson, along Main Street, part of a building collapsed today.

It happened just before 3 p.m. He said the building is unoccupied and nobody was hurt.

The building used to be an old department store and was more than 100 years old.

Higgerson said the roof was already settling before the collapse. He estimates about a quarter of the building collapsed in an alley.

Police have blocked off the streets surrounding the building for safety concerns.

