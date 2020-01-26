Crowley’s Ridge College men and women split Saturday home doubleheader

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Crowley’s Ridge College women’s basketball team extended their win streak to four games as they as they held off Cottey College 76-72.
Octavia Lowery led the way with 25 points off of the bench for the Lady Pioneers.
The women improve to 9-12 and 3-2 in conference play. Next up, they’ll host Wilbeforce University on January 31st.
The men’s team hosted Haskell Indians Nation University in the first game of the Saturday doubleheader.
After leading by three at halftime, the Pioneers fell 85-80.
Braeden Williams had 16 points to lead Crowley’s Ridge. Former Tuckerman Bulldog Bo Roberson finished with 14 points.
The Pioneers drop to 7-12 and 2-2 in conference play. Next up, they’ll travel to take on University of Missouri-Kansas City on Monday night
