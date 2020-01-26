Hogs snap losing skid in win over TCU

TCU jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead and Razorback head coach Eric Musselman called a timeout. Arkansas responded with an 8-2 run. TCU battled back and grabbed a one-point lead (11-10) with 14:56 remaining in the half. The teams combined to score just seven points over the next three-and-a-half minutes as the teams were tied, 14-14. Whitt got a steal and fastbreak dunk with 11 minutes left to put the Hogs up two (16-14) and Arkansas never relinquished the lead the rest of the game.