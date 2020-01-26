Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

HAZEN, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say human remains recovered Saturday from a crude grave in Arkansas may be the body of a woman who has been missing since earlier this month. The Arkansas State Police said authorities discovered the remains while investigating the disappearance of 42-year-old Christy Rooks. The remains were found north of Hazen, a small city located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Little Rock. Authorities say the investigation into her disappearance led them to a farm and home between Hazen and Des Arc. Rooks is from Wynne, located about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Hazen. Wynne police have said she was last seen around Jan. 10 in the Hazen area.