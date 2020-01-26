Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

ARKANSAS-MISSING WOMAN
Authorities: Remains may be body of missing Arkansas woman
HAZEN, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say human remains recovered Saturday from a crude grave in Arkansas may be the body of a woman who has been missing since earlier this month. The Arkansas State Police said authorities discovered the remains while investigating the disappearance of 42-year-old Christy Rooks. The remains were found north of Hazen, a small city located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Little Rock. Authorities say the investigation into her disappearance led them to a farm and home between Hazen and Des Arc. Rooks is from Wynne, located about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Hazen. Wynne police have said she was last seen around Jan. 10 in the Hazen area.
2 killed, toddler injured in shooting at Little Rock home
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas say two women have been killed and a 2-year-old boy injured in a shooting at their Little Rock home. Officer Eric Barnes said officers arriving at the home early Saturday found the two women dead. Police say they've identified a person of interest, but that person is not in custody. Police said the boy was shot in the upper body. He is at a hospital in serious condition. Police say a teen who was inside the home was a witness and wasn't injured. Barnes said investigators believe the shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance.
Judge OKs classified information status in terrorism case
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A judge in Arkansas has allowed a U.S. government official to help guard against the release of classified information during the upcoming terrorism trial of a Yemeni citizen accused of providing material support to al-Qaida. Bilal Al-Rayanni is charged with providing material support to the terrorist organization and with providing a false name on a passport. On Thursday, the judge granted the Justice Department's motion to allow a designated classified information security officer to participate in the case to handle classified information. Trial begins in July.
Arkansas man jailed for 911 calls about drone over home
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man remains jailed after authorities allege he admitted using meth and then repeatedly called 911 to falsely report that a "military-style drone" was flying over his house. The Sentinel-Record reports Lance Lee Pace called 911 on Sunday night after reportedly “hearing buzzing noises" over his house in Hot Springs for about an hour. Pace allegedly admitted to a Garland County sheriff’s deputy he had "snorted meth" about an hour before calling 911, according to a probable cause affidavit. Pace was arrested after he called 911 around 4:20 a.m. Monday to again complain about hearing a drone flying.
Groups seek items they say could exonerate executed inmate
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two groups are suing a central Arkansas city and seeking the release of evidence they say could exonerate an inmate who was executed nearly three years ago. The American Civil Liberties Union and the Innocence Project asked a state judge to force Jacksonville authorities to release fingerprint tests and DNA they say supports claims convicted murderer Ledell Lee was innocent of the 1993 murder of Debra Reese. The groups filed the lawsuit on behalf of Patricia Young, Lee's sister. Lee was the first of four inmates Arkansas executed in 2017 before its supply of a lethal injection drug expired.
Arkansas panel OKs pay raises for some elected officials
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas panel has approved raises for some elected state employees that total more than $150,000 in payroll increases. The Independent Citizens Commission approved the 2.5% bump Wednesday for all 135 members of the General Assembly and the state's seven constitutional officers. It will go into effect 10 days after the panel files the resolution with the state auditor's office. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the pay raises are cost-of-living adjustments. The commission last year approved a 2.5% pay bump for Arkansas’ 194 judges and 28 elected prosecutors. It also gave $2,500 pay increases to the seven state Supreme Court justices and 12 Court of Appeals judges.