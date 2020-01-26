Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

FATAL FIRE-KANSAS
Kansas officials: Body found in burned out Vermillion home
VERMILLION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas fire officials are investigating a house explosion and fire in northeastern Kansas where a body was later discovered. Television station WIBW reports the explosion was reported just after 7 a.m. Friday at a house in Vermillion. When firefighters arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control about three hours later. A search of the burned-out home then led to discovery of the body. Authorities have not released the identity of the victim and say they do not yet know what caused the explosion and fire. The Marshall County Sheriff Office says an autopsy has been ordered.
OLD KANSAS SLAYINGS-LAND AUCTION
Kansas land up for auction was site of 1870s serial slayings
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A piece of land where a Kansas family of four killed at least 11 people in the 1870s is up for auction. The Wichita Eagle reports that the 162-acre tract will be sold to the highest bidder next month. Accounts say the “Bloody Benders” family would lure travelers to their home offering a hot meal. Once seated at the dinner table, instead of hospitality, these travelers would get their throats slit or heads bashed in. The Benders were never captured. The auction manager says someone interested in that type of history might want to buy the cropland. The auction is scheduled for Feb. 11.
SHOOTING DEATH
18-year-old found shot to death in Kansas City, Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say an 18-year-old man has died in a shooting there. The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Victory Hills neighborhood. Arriving officers reported finding the teen dead on the front porch of a home. Police spokesman Officer Thomas Tomasic says it appeared the teen was accosted further down the street and ran back to the house. Police went door to door in search of any witnesses or video capturing the incident. The victim's name had not been released by midday Saturday.
KANSAS CONGRESSMAN-RESIDENCE
GOP Kansas Rep. Watkins changes voter registration 2nd time
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A freshman Kansas congressman has changed his voter registration for the second time in six weeks after coming under investigation for potentially violating state election laws. Republican Rep. Steve Watkins has faced scrutiny because he previously listed a UPS Inc. store has his residence. The Kansas secretary of state's office confirmed that Watkins listed a Topeka apartment as his residential address in registration form filed Jan. 17. Watkins listed an address for the same complex's office when he previously changed his registration Dec. 6. Watkins is still using a box at the UPS store as a separate mailing address.
AP-US-POMPEO-NPR
Pompeo lashes out at journalist; NPR defends its reporter
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has lashed out in anger at an NPR reporter who accused him of shouting expletives at her after she had asked him in an interview about Ukraine. America's chief diplomat has directed a personal attack against journalist Mary Louise Kelly. He claims she “lied” to him and he called her conduct “shameful.” NPR says it stands by her reporting. In Friday’s interview, Pompeo responded testily when Kelly asked him about Ukraine and specifically the U.S. ambassador whose ouster figured in President Donald Trump’s impeachment. After the interview, Kelly said she was taken to Pompeo’s private living room, where he shouted at her and cursed.
WINTER STORM
Snowplow kills 2 walking along highway in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A snowplow has killed two pedestrians in Kansas after winter storm coated roads across parts of the Midwest with snow. The collision involving a Riley County plow happened shortly after 5 a.m. Friday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Stephen Toler and 20-year-old Jayden Rosa, both of Manhattan, were walking in a lane of U.S. 24 when they were struck by the snowplow north of the Kansas State University campus. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin and a large swath of Missouri.
AP-FBN-49ERS-SOWERS-TOWN
Trailblazing 49ers assistant has roots in Chiefs Kingdom
HESSTON, Kan. (AP) — There is a town in south-central Kansas that is an oasis of 49ers fans in the middle of Chiefs Kingdom. It's the hometown of Katie Sowers, the trailblazing assistant coach for San Francisco. She will become not only the first woman to coach in a Super Bowl but also the first openly gay person to do so. And she will do it against the team that so many people in the town of Hesston grew up watching and still root for to this day.
BODY FOUND-HIT BY VEHICLE
Woman found dead in southeast Kansas possibly hit by vehicle
OPOLIS, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a woman found dead in southeast Kansas might have been hit by a vehicle. The Crawford County Sheriff's office on Friday identified the woman as 35-year-old Brandi Moore, of Pittsburg. Her body was found Wednesday in Opolis, an unincorporated town in Crawford County. Sheriff Danny Smith said in a news release a pathologist indicated her injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle. An autopsy and official cause of death are pending. Smith says the driver of the vehicle has not been determined. It appears Moore was struck between 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.