Lyon College men and women sweep Missouri Baptist

Coach’s Corner “We looked more like ourselves today. Our defense and rebounding has been our bread and butter and who we are and that carried us today. I thought we let up a little to close the game, but overall, I was very pleased. Liz, Madi, and Katie all stepped up to hit big shots for us late in the second quarter and into the third. Jade had another good floor game for us. It was really important to get disciplined box outs and effort to the ball and we got the job done. Two weeks on the road back to back is tough, and it will be nice to get back to Becknell.” – Coach Tracy Stewart-Lange