Lyon College men and women sweep Missouri Baptist

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The 10th-ranked Lyon College women’s basketball team outscored Missouri Baptist University by a score of 42-17 over the second and third quarters to earn a conference victory over MBU Saturday afternoon, 79-65. With the win, Lyon improves to 17-2 overall and 13-1 in the American Midwest Conference, while Missouri Baptist University falls to 6-12 overall and 6-8 in conference action.
Trailing by three points entering the second quarter, the Scots locked in on both ends of the court and took the lead on a Madison Riley three-pointer with just under four minutes to go before the half. A late three-pointer by Kristen Baham gave Lyon a six-point advantage heading into the break, 38-32.
Lyon would carry the momentum they gained near the end of the second quarter into the third period as the Scots outscored the Spartans, 22-6, in the third frame. Liz Henderson nailed three three-pointers during the big run by the Scots as Lyon’s defense continued to stifle Missouri Baptist University.
The Scots continued to build their lead to as many as 24 points after a Jade Giron two-point basket with 9:32 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Spartans fought back to cut the lead to ten points with just under three minutes to go in the game. However, the visitors from Batesville sank their final nine free throws to finish off the Spartans, 79-65.
Madison Riley led the Scots with a double-double (28 points and 11 rebounds), while Liz Henderson added 21 points and 8 rebounds. Lyon shot 58.8% from beyond the arc as the Scots finished with 10 made three-pointers on 17 chances and converted 19 of 22 attempts from the charity stripe. Lyon’s defense held the Spartans to just 27.8% from beyond the arc, while the Scots forced 15 turnovers.
Coach’s Corner “We looked more like ourselves today. Our defense and rebounding has been our bread and butter and who we are and that carried us today. I thought we let up a little to close the game, but overall, I was very pleased. Liz, Madi, and Katie all stepped up to hit big shots for us late in the second quarter and into the third. Jade had another good floor game for us. It was really important to get disciplined box outs and effort to the ball and we got the job done. Two weeks on the road back to back is tough, and it will be nice to get back to Becknell.” – Coach Tracy Stewart-Lange
The Scots will return home for a brief two-game home stand. The Scots will host Harris-Stowe on Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m. for their “Coaches vs. Cancer” game. Lyon will then take on Hannibal-LaGrange on Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. for “Alumni Day.”
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Lyon College men’s basketball team made a season-high 14 three-pointers and converted on its final six free throw attempts, en route to a 72-68 conference victory over Missouri Baptist University this afternoon. Lyon improves to 13-7 (9-4 AMC), while MBU falls to 12-7 (8-5 AMC).
The Scots roared out to a 12-4 advantage following three made three-pointers by Grant Patterson and one three-pointer from Ray Price. Missouri Baptist University would fight back and take their first lead of the game, 18-16, with 10:40 remaining in the first half. The Spartans would push their lead to six points, but the visitors from Batesville would quickly answer with three consecutive made three-pointers to knot the game at 26 apiece. Grant Patterson’s fifth three-pointer of the half would give the Scots a two-point advantage after the first twenty minutes of action.
After Cole Anderson converted one of two free throws to open the scoring in the second half, Winston Peace hit a wing three and Anderson finished one around the basket to give Lyon a 43-35 lead with 16:13 remaining. The Spartans would cut Lyon’s lead in half on a three-point basket by Jahmouri Robinson with just over 10 minutes to play. Five consecutive points from Price and a two-point basket from Anderson gave the Scots the largest lead of the game – 11. Missouri Baptist chipped away and cut Lyon’s lead to three with 36 seconds remaining. Dominique Loyd, though, calmly sunk two free throws with 18 seconds left and Lyon went 11-12 from the charity stripe down the stretch to defeat the Missouri Baptist Spartans by a score of 72-68 Saturday afternoon.
Patterson led all scorers with a career-high 20 points. Price chipped in with 17 points, while Loyd dished out a career-high nine assists. Lyon shot 63.6% from beyond the arc as the Scots finished with a season-best 14 made three-pointers on 22 chances and converted 14 of 20 attempts from the charity stripe.
The Scots will return home for a brief two-game home stand. Lyon will host Harris-Stowe on Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. for their “Coaches vs. Cancer” game. The Scots will then take on Hannibal-LaGrange on Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. for “Alumni Day.”
