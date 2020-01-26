Special Olympics Area 1 hosts Polar Plunge in Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -Dozens gathered and froze in cold water Saturday for a good cause.
The Special Olympics Arkansas Area 1 hosted its annual Polar Plunge at Crowley’s Ridge State Park to benefit athletes with special needs.
A student from Paragould High School polar plunged with a few of his 2020 graduating classmates, saying they wanted to do something special for the athletes even if it meant freezing.
Over $18,000 were raised by multiple groups across Paragould.
