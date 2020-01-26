Vote for the Hot Shots of the Week (1/20/2020 - 1/24/2020)

Week 3 of Fast Break Friday Night is in the ledger. It’s time for you to pick the boys and girls Hot Shot of the Week.
Boys Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Manila (Daley Belew drive for 2)
Our first nominee is Manila. Daley Belew drives for 2 in the 4th quarter on Friday. He had 34 points, the Lions handed Osceola their first conference loss 70-58. Black and gold are 17-4 and in the 3A-3 title hunt.
Hillcrest (Caleb James finds Trevor Nunnally open outside)
Nominee number 2 is Hillcrest. Caleb James found Trevor Nunnally open outside. The Screamin Eagles beat CRA 64-27 on Tuesday, they’re 22-2 overall, 8-1 in the 1A-3.
Girls Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Brookland (Helena Garcia hits go-ahead 3)
Our first girls nominee is Brookland. With less than a minute to go in overtime, Katie Earles kicks and Helena Garcia gets triple twine to give the home team the lead. The Lady Bearcats beat Valley View 43-42 in a 4A-3 thriller.
Jonesboro (Destiny Salary no-look dime, Lakiya Scott layup)
Our second girls nominee is Jonesboro. Tennessee signee Destiny Salary shows her court vision, a no-look feed sets up a Lakiya Scott bucket. The Lady Hurricane beat Searcy 54-24 on Friday to move into a tie for 1st place in the 5A East.
The poll opens Sunday at 4:00pm and closes Tuesday at 8:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday 10pm sportscast.
