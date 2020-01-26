Williams Baptist women soar over Stephens College for 14th win

Press Release from Williams Baptist University Athletics:
Quick Recap:
The Williams Baptist University women's basketball team improved to 23-1 all-time against Stephens College with a 67-57 victory on Saturday. The win is the Lady Eagles fourth straight on the season and improved them to 14-5 overall and 10-4 in American Midwest Conference play.
Inside the Box:
Six Lady Eagles scored at least eight points in the game led by Tia Brazell's 12 points. The senior added four rebounds in the game.
Meanwhile, Italei Gray came off the bench to score 11 points in 21 minutes of action, while Taylor Freeman scored 10 to go with five assists and four steals.
Tasia Bland and Melanie McKuin each scored nine, while Allegra Melton chipped in with eight. Kate Junkersfeld scored five and Ashlyn Ellis chipped in with three to round out the scoring for WBU.
The Lady Eagles forced 35 turnovers, turning them into 29 points. WBU had 25 steals in the game. The team came into the game averaging 14.2 steals per game, ranking seventh in the NAIA.
AMC Outlook:
Williams remains in a tie for fourth place in the conference, they are three games behind the top spot held by Columbia College.
Next up, WBU aims for its fifth straight win on Thursday, Jan. 30. The Lady Eagles host St. Louis College of Pharmacy at 5:30 p.m. in Williams’ Southerland-Mabee Center.
