Wish granted for Layxten

TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - “Your wish is granted."
A young child heard those words Saturday as people worked to make that wish a reality.
Seven-year-old Layxten Clark was at Valiant Arena in Tuckerman to receive his wish - going on a cruise.
Officials said Clark was picked up by the Tuckerman Police Department and “Wish Kid” Max Gray.
Gray helped to make the wish a reality for Clark.
“Layxten’s wish was made possible by the efforts of Wish Kid Max. Max made custom LEGO jewelry boxes during his breaks from radiation treatment for a Make a Wish fundraiser in Paragould,” Make a Wish officials said in a media release. “The sales from his boxes alone raised enough to grant Layxten’s wish. We love when wish kids are able to wish it forward and grant wishes for other kids.”
Clark was given a plaque, honoring him for his bravery.
