Another Close-Call with Winter Weather Tuesday Night

Clouds increase overnight as temperatures fall to the mid-30s. A few sprinkles are possible, but better rain chances come Tuesday evening. With temperatures rising to the mid-40s, we’ll start out as rain. Like the past few winter weather events, most of Region 8 will stay a cold rain. Snow/sleet could mix in at times across Southern Missouri and parts of the Arkansas Ozarks. The best chance for accumulating snow will be across parts of southern Missouri Wednesday morning. Temperatures rise to the upper 30s/low 40s Wednesday afternoon. A few more showers are possible Friday as highs approach the 50s. We could see a few days of 60s early next week.