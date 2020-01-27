Arkansas gas prices continue to fall

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The price for a gallon of gasoline in the Natural State fell another penny in the past week.
According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey, Arkansas drivers are spending $2.22/gallon on average to fill up.
The national average fell nearly 4 cents per gallon to $2.50.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, expects prices to plunge further.
“With oil prices now nearly $6 per barrel lower than a week ago and nearing their lowest level since October, there’s plenty more room for the decline in gas prices to be extended again,” he said.
While the national average could fall into the $2.30 range, he does not expect the downward trend to last more than a few weeks.
“For now, my advice to motorists is don’t be in a rush to fill. Nearly every station nationwide will be cutting their prices in the days ahead,” DeHaan advised. “Shop around if you do need to fill up and patronize the stations with the lowest prices.”
To find the cheapest gas prices wherever you live or travel, visit the Region 8 News Pump Patrol page.
