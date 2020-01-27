Authorities are searching for missing Bernie Mo. teen.

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing teen.
According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, Dakota Slavings 17, left her home near Bernie Mo.
Slavings has been missing since Jan. 23.
She is described at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. She has a tattoos of a green heart with the letters “DKC” inside the tattoo. She also has a tattoo of a skull with blue and purple roses at the top of the skull.
Slavings was last seen, wearing black leggings, a mossy Oak T-shirt and jacket.
She is required to take medication daily due to a physiological condition.
She also maybe going by the names of Brittany Negal or Paige Slavings.
Slavings maybe traveling to Florida.
Anyone with information or has seen Salvings is asked to contact the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office at 573-568-4654.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.