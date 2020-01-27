2 from Blytheville seriously injured in weekend crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Two Blytheville residents were flown to a Memphis hospital with serious injuries Sunday following a crash.
The collision happened at 4:10 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 61 at Route O, four miles south of Holland in Pemiscot County, Mo.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report, Candice M. Cooper was southbound when she failed to yield her 2003 Nissan Altima to a northbound 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Francisco C. Javier, 28, of Blytheville.
Javier’s pickup slammed into the left side of Cooper’s Nissan, seriously injuring her and her passenger, 40-year-old Tony J. Stricklin of Blytheville.
An ambulance flew both Cooper and Stricklin to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis.
The report did not say if Javier suffered any injuries.
