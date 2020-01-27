Body found behind home, sent to crime lab

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A body found behind a Searcy home has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the identity, and cause of death.
Police responded to a creek behind Barksdale Drive around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, according to Sheriff Steve Hernandez.
When officers arrived, they found a deceased human body.
It’s not known how long the body had been there, Hernadez said. He added it could have been there for several weeks or months.
The body has been sent to the crime lab in Little Rock for identification and to determine the cause of death.
