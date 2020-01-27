Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Martins Igbanu scored a career-high 28 points and Tulsa held off UConn 79-75 in overtime. Darien Jackson and Brandon Rachal each added 14 points for the Golden Hurricane, who have won five in a row and six of their last seven. Freshman James Bouknight had 16 points for the Huskies who have lost four straight. Tulsa led by as many as nine points in the second half. But UConn senior Christian Vital hit three foul shots to send the game in overtime. Tulsa scored the first six points in the extra frame, made all five of its shots and held off the Huskies.