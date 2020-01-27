Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Makayla Daniels scored 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting and No. 21 Arkansas beat Florida 79-57. Emanuely de Oliveira's layup gave the Gators an 11-8 lead with 5:05 left in the first quarter. The Razorbacks then went on a tear and outscored them 18-2 for a 26-13 lead after one. Arkansas went 11-of-16 (68.8%) shooting including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Arkansas led 34-26 at halftime and were never challenged again. The Razorbacks outscored Florida 25-10 in the final stanza. Lavender Briggs led Florida with 17 points and eight rebounds.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Martins Igbanu scored a career-high 28 points and Tulsa held off UConn 79-75 in overtime. Darien Jackson and Brandon Rachal each added 14 points for the Golden Hurricane, who have won five in a row and six of their last seven. Freshman James Bouknight had 16 points for the Huskies who have lost four straight. Tulsa led by as many as nine points in the second half. But UConn senior Christian Vital hit three foul shots to send the game in overtime. Tulsa scored the first six points in the extra frame, made all five of its shots and held off the Huskies.
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Monica Arens and Ciara Duffy scored 18 points apiece and the No. 24 South Dakota women beat Oral Roberts 79-56. The Coyotes have won eight straight games, their last loss coming at now top-ranked South Carolina, 73-60, on Dec. 22. Keni Jo Lippe scored 16 points for Oral Roberts. South Dakota took the lead from the outset with an Arens' 3-pointer and led by seven at halftime. The Coyotes didn't shake loose of ORU until a 19-3 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters, with Duffy scoring seven points, for a 70-46 lead with 7:42 remaining.