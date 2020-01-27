Jan. 27: JPD investigating murder of elderly man

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Dense fog covers much of Region 8 this morning.
Once the fog burns off, drier air moves in.
Highs expected to be in the low- to mid-50s.
Clouds increase Tuesday, with showers expected later that night, ushering in colder air.
The rain could change to light snow in some areas.
News Headlines
A welfare check Sunday led to the discovery of an elderly Jonesboro man dead in his home of an apparent murder.
Basketball fans all across the region reacted with shock at the news that Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA’s greatest players, and his daughter died Sunday in a helicopter crash.
More than a century after it was erected, a former Southeast Missouri department store collapsed in on itself.
