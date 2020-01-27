Jonesboro police investigate homicide

Jonesboro police are investigating a homicide after the body of a 78-year-old man was found inside a home Sunday on Shady Grove Road. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 26, 2020 at 6:33 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 7:01 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a homicide after the body of an elderly man was found at a home in west Jonesboro Sunday.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, officers got a call around 3:45 p.m. Jan. 26 about a welfare check.

The body of a 78-year-old man was found inside the home, police said.

Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Jonesboro CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP.

