Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has lashed out in anger at an NPR reporter who accused him of shouting expletives at her after she had asked him in an interview about Ukraine. America's chief diplomat has directed a personal attack against journalist Mary Louise Kelly. He claims she “lied” to him and he called her conduct “shameful.” NPR says it stands by her reporting. In Friday’s interview, Pompeo responded testily when Kelly asked him about Ukraine and specifically the U.S. ambassador whose ouster figured in President Donald Trump’s impeachment. After the interview, Kelly said she was taken to Pompeo’s private living room, where he shouted at her and cursed.