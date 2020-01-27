Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Missouri say four firefighters were injured when the roof of a house where they were battling a fire collapsed on top of them. Cape Girardeau television station KFVS reports that fire crews responded Friday evening to the house fire in Sikeston. Arriving firefighters found flames coming from the roof and went inside the house to try to knock down the blaze. Officials say moments later, the roof collapsed. The four firefighters were taken to local hospitals for treatment, and all are expected to recover. Officials say two firefighters suffered minor injuries, a third suffered a broken hand and the fourth was kept overnight.