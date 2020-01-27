NASA official to visit Harding, participate in NASA Day at university

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - An event Jan. 27 will honor an over 50-year-long history between NASA and an Arkansas university, with an official with the space agency set to visit Searcy.
According to a media release from Harding University, the university’s Departments of Chemistry and Engineering and Physics will be hosting NASA Day and NASA Chief Technologist Dr. Douglas Terrier.
Jan. 27 is also NASA Day in Arkansas with a proclamation from Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
As for the event Monday, a plaque will be given to dedicate the research done at Harding since 1967, plus Dr. Terrier will give a lecture at 7 p.m. at Benson Auditorium, called “Forward to the Moon: The NASA Artemis Program.”
The goal of the program is to have the first woman and the next man on the Moon by 2024, plus create sustainable exploration there by 2028. Officials also want to take what is learned from the travels to the Moon and begin traveling to Mars.
For more information on the event, you can visit the Harding University NASA Day website.
